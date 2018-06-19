Tue June 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Emilia Clarke bids farewell to her character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones starlet Emilia Clarke has bid farewell to the fantasy drama following her final visit to its sets.

In a series of bittersweet farewell photos posted on Instagram, the 31 year old actor who gained immense popularity for her role as Daenerys -the Mother of Dragon’s, said to goodbye to the HBO drama series based on its namesale, George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis,” stated Clarke’s caption as she posed for a selfie on a bed of flowers.

The super hit HBO series will go on air for its eighth and final roll during the early months of 2019.

