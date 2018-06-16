Strike on east Syria killed 38 pro-regime fighters: monitor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: At least 38 foreign fighters allied to Syria´s regime were killed in an overnight bombing raid near the country´s eastern border with Iraq, a monitor said on Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike on the town of Al-Hari was one of the deadliest on forces allied with Syria´s government, but could not immediately identify who carried it out.
Syrian state media reported the attack overnight and accused the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group, saying a number of people were killed.
