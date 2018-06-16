Sat June 16, 2018
World

AFP
June 18, 2018

Strike on east Syria killed 38 pro-regime fighters: monitor

Beirut: At least 38 foreign fighters allied to Syria´s regime were killed in an overnight bombing raid near the country´s eastern border with Iraq, a monitor said on Monday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike on the town of Al-Hari was one of the deadliest on forces allied with Syria´s government, but could not immediately identify who carried it out.

Syrian state media reported the attack overnight and accused the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group, saying a number of people were killed. 

