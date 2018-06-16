Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif sued for 'breach of contract' in US

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and a number of other artists from the Indian film industry have been sued by a promoter who alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the US despite receiving money.



According to Hindustan Times, other include Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Prabhu Deva, Akshay Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar

The newspaer reported that the lawsuit against the Bollywood actors has been assigned to a District Judge.

The stars have been accused of breaching contract with a Chichago-based media group.

According to the Times, in 2013 the Vibrant Media Group had hired the artists to appear live and perform at the concert ‘Celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema’, which was to be held on September 1, 2013. That show had to be cancelled as Salman was unable to leave India because of his legal troubles in Rajasthan. The media group had agreed to postpone the event, the lawsuit said.

“All calls to Mr Khan, his agents, and other artists, for the return of the funds have gone unanswered,” the group said as it sought damages of at least $1 million.



According to the complaint, Vibrant Media paid more than $200,000 to Salman in advance of the concert to be held at the Sears Centre in Chicago on September 1. Katrina was paid $40,000 and Sonakshi $36,000.