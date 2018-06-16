England beat Australia by 38 runs in 2nd ODI

Cardiff, United Kingdom: England beat Australia by 38 runs to win the second one-day international in Cardiff on Saturday and so take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.



Australia, set an imposing 343 to win, remained in the hunt while opener Shaun Marsh was making 131 before being bowled out for 304 as the world champions suffered a seventh defeat in eight ODIs.

Earlier, Jason Roy made 120 and stand-in captain Jos Buttler 91 not out in an England total of 342 for eight after Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and fielded.

The series continues at Nottingham´s Trent Bridge on Tuesday.