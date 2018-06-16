Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England beat Australia by 38 runs in 2nd ODI

Cardiff, United Kingdom: England beat Australia by 38 runs to win the second one-day international in Cardiff on Saturday and so take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia, set an imposing 343 to win, remained in the hunt while opener Shaun Marsh was making 131 before being bowled out for 304 as the world champions suffered a seventh defeat in eight ODIs.

x
Advertisement

Earlier, Jason Roy made 120 and stand-in captain Jos Buttler 91 not out in an England total of 342 for eight after Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and fielded.

The series continues at Nottingham´s Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup

Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup
Federer beats Kyrgios to regain number one spot

Federer beats Kyrgios to regain number one spot
FIFA World Cup: Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw

FIFA World Cup: Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
Umar Akmal appeals fans to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Umar Akmal appeals fans to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Load More load more