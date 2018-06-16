Sri Lanka refuse to take field after umpires query ball

Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia: Sri Lanka refused to take to the field on the third day of the second Test match against the West Indies in St Lucia on Saturday after the umpires demanded a change of ball.



Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould instructed that the ball be changed before the start of play, which could be because they were not satisfied with the condition of the ball being used at the end of the second day´s play.

West Indies are batting and have reached 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka´s first innings total of 253.

The Sri Lankan team reacted to the umpires´ decision by refusing to come onto the field to allow play to restart.

Discussions are ongoing with the umpires, match referee Javagal Srinath and Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal.