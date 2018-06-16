Daren Sammy wishes Eid Mubarak to Pakistan fans

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy has extended Eid greetings to his fans in Pakistan.

In a video message on Twitter, Sammy greeted all Pakistanis on the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr being marked in the country with traditional fervor and passion.

The Zalmi skipper, who led his team to second PSL title this year, recorded his message in Pashto language.



