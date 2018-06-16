Three Levies men martyred in Quetta gun attack

QUETTA: Three Levies personnel have embraced martyrdom in an ambush in Quetta on the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Saturday.

The attack took place near Kali Bangalzai in Sariab area of the provincial capital.

According to Geo TV, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Levies vehicle, martyring three members of the paramilitary force.

Rescue teams and law enforcement agencies reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital.