Ronaldo scores world cup hat-trick as Portugal draw Spain 3-3

SOCHI: Portugal´s football star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a dramatic hat-trick against Spain on Friday, bringing his team level at 3-3 in the dying minutes of their Group B clash in Sochi.
Ronaldo captains European champions Portugal against a Spain side featuring three of his Madrid team-mates.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular goal from the free-kick to complete his hat-trick of the night. It's sixth hat-trick for Ronaldo in national colours.
The Real Madrid forward opened his account with an early penalty just before half-time. He completed his hat-trick with a magnificent strike from a free-kick in the 88th minute.
For Spain, Costa scored a brace and Nacho came up with the third goal for the team.
