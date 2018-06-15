Fri June 15, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

World leaders, celebrities wish a happy Eid to Muslims around the world

With Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations kicking in all around the world, numerous distinguished names in various fields have come forth to extend their greetings to all the Muslims celebrating around the world.

US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani along with luminaries across the border including Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan and Farhan Akhtar, and many others have stepped forward to wish Muslims around the world a joyous Eid.



