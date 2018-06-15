Fri June 15, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 15, 2018

Afghanistan 109 all out, follow on in debut Test

Bangalore: India´s Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets as Afghanistan were skittled out for 109 on Friday, lasting just one session in their debut Test innings.

After India´s 474, the Afghans failed to handle the bowling attack of the world´s top Test side as they survived only 27.5 overs in the second session on day two in Bangalore.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja got Mujeeb Ur Rahman stumped for 15 to end the innings as tea was taken. India have enforced the follow-on.

Ashwin returned figures of 4-27 with his off-spin, while Jadeja and paceman Ishant Sharma took two each.

