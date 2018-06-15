Non-Muslim police officers fast to show solidarity with Muslims in Northamptonshire

LONDON: In solidarity with Muslims, Northamptonshire police officers reportedly have kept an 18-hour fast in Ramazan to help boost relations with Islamic community.

According to reports, a number of Northamptonshire non-Muslim police officers took part in 18-hour fast with Muslims and joined them at the evening iftar meal in observance of the holy month of Ramazan, showing unity to gain a better understanding of the local community.

One of the officers, Kamilla Poole who fasted from sunrise to sunset, was reported to have said that fasting for the day with no food and water was quite an experience and she realised that it requires a significant level of dedication and self control to do it.



Trustee of the Mosque, Mr Ayub Abdullah was reported to have said: 'It was heartening to see people from the police taking part in the fast and joining us with their families for the evening meal, adding that the local officers were extremely helpful, taking an active interest in helping the Muslims and facilitating greater understanding between them.

During the month of Ramazan , Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.