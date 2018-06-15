Fri June 15, 2018
National

June 15, 2018

Imran prays for Kulsoom Nawaz’s health


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has prayed to Allah for speedy recovery of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been in intensive care since she suffered heart attack early on Thursday.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said; “All our prayers are with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her Shifa e Kamila”.

PTI chief's tweet  came soon after Maryam Nawaz's, requesting  the people  to pray for her mother who  had suffered  sudden cardiac arrest early on Thursday.

The wife of former premier was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as per Doctors' advice, later she was shifted to ICU as her her condition deteriorated.

