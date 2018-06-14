We have to strive for Pakistan where rule of law is supreme: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa we have to strive for a Pakistan where rule of law is supreme.



The Army Chief visited National Defence University Thursday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

While addressing the participants of National Security and War Course, General Bajwa congratulated them on successful completion of the course. The COAS’ address focused on internal and external challenges facing Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa said, “Pakistan is fully committed to peace and stability both within and without.”

Talking about regional peace and development, he said that all stake holders need to get out of conflict paradigm as only cooperative framework can unlock the true potentials of the region. For this Pakistan has done its part in tackling the security challenges which seemed insurmountable a few years ago.

Talking about internal challenges, the Army Chief said, “We have to strive for a Pakistan where rule of law is supreme and where we have the same attitude towards duties as we have towards rights.”

The COAS reiterated that a coordinated and committed national approach is effective response to all challenges. Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis regardless of beliefs or opinions, COAS remarked.

Talking about Hybrid War COAS said that it’s the National will which is targeted in such war. For effective counter and response to hybrid war there is a need that national issues having impact on our national security like economy, education, water security and national integration etc must take precedence through relevant national institutions, COAS concluded.