Pakistan's flag to fly at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Pakistani team might not have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018, but the country's flag would fly in the inaugural ceremony in Russian today.

According to Geo TV's Urdu language website, Sarang Baloch, a young student from Khyber Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismaril Khan district, would hold the Pakistani flag during the ceremony.

"It will be an honor to lift Pakistan's flag in this mega event," said Baloch who has been chosen as Young Ambassador.

Saudi Arabia and Russia would play the first game of the tournament which starts today( Thursday).

Over a million fans have reached Russia to see their favorite players and teams in action during the tournament.



Such is the excitement for the FIFA World Cup that 100,000 additional tickets were sold out withing an hour after they were issued keeping in view the large number of people arriving in Russia to witness the tournament.

Apart from the flag, the country would be represented in almost all the matches of the tournament by the Telstar 18, official ball for the FIFA World Cup made in Pakistan's Sialkot District.



