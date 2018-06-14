Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Pakistan elected to UN Economic and Social Council

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Wednesday was elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term by a strong majority of 175 votes.

Pakistan secured 175 out of a total of 186 votes to be elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term starting from January 1, 2019.

Pakistan was one of the four countries elected to this important body from the Asia Pacific region,  voting  held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

According to permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, the country’s election is an endorsement and reaffirmation of Pakistan’s constructive leadership in these important areas and its role as an ardent advocate of dialogue and cooperation.

Pakistan's induction comes at an important juncture as the United Nations heads towards the mid-term review of the implementation of the SDGs. The country  has remained actively involved and played a leadership role in these processes.

ECOSOC is one of the principal organs of the United Nations mandated with the important tasks of coordination, policy review and formulating recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues, as well as for the implementation of all important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

