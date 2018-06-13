New Zealand´s Kerr hits world record 232 not out against Ireland

DUBLIN: New Zealand´s Amelia Kerr hit a world record 232 not out in the third one-day international against Ireland on Wednesday and then took five wickets to complete a remarkable day for the 17-year-old.

Kerr batted through the innings and surpassed the 229 not out set by Australia´s Belinda Clark against Denmark in 1997 with a four-four-six sequence from the final three deliveries as New Zealand posted 440 for three.

She hit 31 boundaries and two sixes in her 145-ball knock, then after a 10-minute nap on the physio´s table between innings, took 5-17 as Ireland were bowled out for 135 to give the White Ferns a 305-run win and 3-0 series victory.

Kerr and Leigh Kasperek, who scored 113, combined for the second largest partnership of all time in women´s cricket of 295 runs for the second wicket.

Kerr, however, said she had no clue when she was batting that the records were tumbling.

"I think I heard them say stuff on the speaker and everyone was clapping but I had no idea," said Kerr, who had not even heard of the previous record holder and was born three years after Clark made her score.

"After my innings I had a little nap and then went out to field.

I was a bit sore," Kerr said.

"I didn´t think I was going to bowl.

I thought Suzie would let me stand at slip all day.

"New Zealand, who posted a world record for men and women when they scored 490 for four in the first one-day international, now head to England for a triangular Twenty20 series with the hosts and South Africa.