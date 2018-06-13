Wed June 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Fire breaks out at Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s apartment

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers, where Deepika Padukone owns an apartment, local media reported.

According to Indian Express, the B-wing of the tower in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi has caught fire.

Luckily, Deepika was not in the building when the fire broke out. 

“It’s not her house or office which has caught fire. It has happened on the 32nd floor. Fire brigade is on their way already. Deepika is on the set shooting for her brand. Her staff has evacuated the apartment,” a source close to Deepika Padukone told the Indian daily.

Deepika bought an apartment in the building in 2010 with father Prakash Padukone. The property has been jointly registered in the name of Deepika and Prakash.

Later, she herself took to Twitter to tell her fans that she was safe. 

"I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives," she tweeted. 


