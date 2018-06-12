Tue June 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Warden shot dead for stopping suspect over traffic violation

RAWALPINDI: A traffic warden and passerby were killed in firing incident by a suspected motorist who was stopped for flouting traffic rules at Committee Chowk area in Rawalpindi on Tuesday evening.

As per details, the incident occurred at Committee Chowk in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, where  a duty warden Shahid Sarwar stopped the motorist, named Raja Roidad, over violation of traffic laws as he put his car on the wrong-way breaking the rule of one-way traffic just before Iftar.

When the motorist was asked to show his driving license, he got angry and opened fire at the traffic warden after a brief exchange of harsh words, resultantly one passerby died on the spot while the  warden also got critically injured, who was taken to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), but he succumbed to his wounds.

The citizens, however, grabbed hold of the suspect and handed him over Waris Khan police party. Police have launched the investigation.

