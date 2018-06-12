Tue June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018

England´s Moeen Ali ready to tame Lyon

LONDON: Moeen Ali has vowed to tame Australia´s Nathan Lyon when the England star comes face to face with his nemesis in the forthcoming one-day series.

Lyon dismissed Moeen seven times across Australia´s 4-0 Ashes series win, but now the Worcestershire player believes he is in position to make amends.

England will launch their five-match 50-over series against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday, with Moeen intent on taking charge when he faces the off-spinner.

"He´s bowled really well and got me out a few times," said Moeen of Lyon. "But you don´t get medals for getting guys out all the time. Who cares? I´m just moving on.

"When we played in the Ashes in England, he never got me out once and nobody said anything. You just get on with it."

Lyon has revealed his stint with Moeen at Worcestershire allowed him to gain some important batting intelligence on the England man.

Moeen isn´t losing sleep over the issue.

"If you look at a few of my dismissals, you´d probably know that anyway," he said.

"It doesn´t take Einstein to work that out. You don´t have to be that clever to work that out. Just get on with it.

"He bowled really well at me, I found him difficult in Australia but one-day cricket is different. I´m in a different mindset at the moment to what I was then."

