SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will announce its verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed.

The litigation headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, also compromising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will announce the decision after it was adjourned on March 20, 2018.

The petition comes from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Shakeel Awan who had lost to Sheikh Rasheed during the 2013 elections, alleging the AML chief submitted false declaration of his assets in his nomination papers on intention.

On the other hand, Rasheed’s counsel has vindicated that his client did not conceal anything and accepted that his client had owned the mistake in valuing his assets.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa mentioned that the petitioner has pressed for the disqualification of the lawmaker despite whatever the error may be.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed rose that the concerns lies whether a lawmaker stood disqualified owing to an error while filling out the nomination papers or his/her assets.