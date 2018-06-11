Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Billionaire Modi flees to UK, claiming political asylum

New Delhi: Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a more than $2 billion fraud case in India, has fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Indian and British officials.

Britain's Home Office said it does not provide information on individual cases. Nirav Modi could not be contacted by Reuters for comment on the FT report.

x
Advertisement

Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run bank, said earlier in 2018 that two jewellery groups headed by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it of about $2.2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

Nirav Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls “political persecution”, the FT reported.

India’s ministry of external affairs told the FT the Indian government was waiting for the country’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition, which had thus far not happened. The ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

12 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul attack: health ministry

12 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul attack: health ministry
China´s Xi backs nuclear deal in talks with Iran leader

China´s Xi backs nuclear deal in talks with Iran leader
US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa

US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa
US blames Canada for G7 fiasco, says Trudeau ´stabbed us in the back´

US blames Canada for G7 fiasco, says Trudeau ´stabbed us in the back´
Load More load more