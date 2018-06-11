Female PTI worker detained after scuffle at election commissioner’s office

KARACHI: A female PTI worker was detained on Monday following a scuffle at the office of Election Commission in Karachi.

Sindh Election Commissioner Yousuaf Khattak called police and ordered the arrest of PTI worker Asma Rizvi accused of breaking the glass of his office's door.

Ms Rizvi was accompanying PTI candidate Dr Seema Zia when the fight took place. “Whoever is involved should be arrested,” Khattak told media persons.

He said that he would take a strict action if police did not act against the protesters.

According to sources, PTI workers tried to force their way into the office of commissioner but they were stopped by his guard.

Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI leaders also reached the commission’s office to resolve the matter.

“We have been called by the election’s commissioner,” SP Tauqir Naeem told Geo TV. “Whoever is involved in the violence will be deal with according to the law,” he said.