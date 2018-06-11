Mon June 11, 2018
Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Women’s role in politics critical to nation-building: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called for the participation of women in active politics according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

“Role of women in politics is critical to nation-building project. As a follower of Quaid-i-Azam, I have always believed that Pakistan can't move forward unless it takes its women along,” the former chief minister tweeted.

“They are as much capable and talented as their male counterparts. They need to be further empowered,” he maintained. 

