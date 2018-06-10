Scotland stun top-ranked England by six runs in ODI upset

EDINBURGH: Scotland beat England by six runs to record the greatest win in their cricket history as they held their nerve in a lone one-day international at Edinburgh on Sunday.

Calum MacLeod´s superb 140 not out powered non-Test nation Scotland to a record 371 for five against an England side who are top of the one-day international rankings.

It looked as if England would chase down their huge target while opener Jonny Bairstow was making 105 but they suffered a middle-order collapse and the match ended with seven balls remaining when Scotland paceman Saf Sharif had England No 11 Mark Wood plumb lbw to seal a famous victory, with the visitors all out for 365.

The win came after Scotland agonisingly just missed out on a place for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales after rain interrupted their decisive qualifying match against the West Indies at Harare in March.

Brief scores:

Scotland 371-5, 50 overs (C MacLeod 140 no, K Coetzer 58, G Munsey 55)

England 365 all out, 48.5 overs (J Bairstow 105, A Hales 52; M Watt 3-55)

Result: Scotland won by six runs