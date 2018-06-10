CJP summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad to appear at SC tomorrow

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad Malik, who claims to be the wife of Shehbaz Sharif’s son, to appear at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Monday.

The directives came after Ayesha Ahad approached Justice Nisar against the delay in her cases, and threats to her and her daughter’s lives.

Ayesha Ahad had registered a complaint against Hamza and Shehbaz Sharif's son-in-law Ali Imran.

According to a first information report (FIR) lodged against Hamza Shehbaz and five others at the Islampura police station on June 2, her complaint stated violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life and attempted rape.

The usurpation of possessions includes jewelry, a mobile phone and her purse. Ayesha Ahad alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikahnama (marriage contract) and other documents.

Her counsel issued that no arrests were made despite the fact that a case was registered on June 3.

Responding to which, the CJP remarked, “If Hamza Shehbaz is in town then he should appear before the apex court’s Lahore Registry tomorrow.”

Moreover, the CJP directed IG Punjab to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing Ayesha Ahad.

A police official had said the case had been filed under the Pakistan Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries), and 354 (molestation with sexual motive), as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences).

On the other hand, Hamza has denied all allegations, terming them “baseless”, he said same accusations were raised in 2014 in the court of law but she was unable to present any evidence.

Ahad's previous complaint, filed in 2011, was also made part of the latest FIR