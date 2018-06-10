Sun June 10, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 10, 2018

Nadal storms to 11th French Open title

PARIS: Rafael Nadal claimed an 11th French Open title on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final.

The 32-year-old world number one now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the final set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match point when Thiem fired a backhand long.

