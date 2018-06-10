Sun June 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump arrives in Singapore for historic N. Korea summit

Singapore: US President Donald Trump touched down in Singapore on Sunday ahead of a historic summit with North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un, where Pyongyang´s nuclear arsenal will top the agenda.

Trump and Kim are due to hold talks -- the first-ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader -- on Tuesday, with Trump describing the meeting as a "one-time shot" at peace.

Neither Trump nor his aides made any comment to reporters on the plane.

The president waved at the top of the stairs, descending alone before breaking into a smile and greeting various officials from hosts Singapore.

Trump then boarded his armour-plated car to head for his luxury hotel in Singapore, accompanied by a motorcade of around 30 vehicles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Iran says time for Europe to save nuke deal almost over

Iran says time for Europe to save nuke deal almost over
Egyptian parliament to discuss law banning Western names

Egyptian parliament to discuss law banning Western names

Video: President Mamnoon, Narenda Modi shake hands, exchange greetings in China

Video: President Mamnoon, Narenda Modi shake hands, exchange greetings in China
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra apologises over ´Quantico´ Hindu terror plot

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra apologises over ´Quantico´ Hindu terror plot
Load More load more