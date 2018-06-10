US television studio slammed for double standards after 'Quantico' apology

After the tumult that broke out after last week’s episode of ABC’s crime drama Quantico, both ABC and lead actor Priyanka Chopra have apologized for an episode featuring Indian nationalists trying to frame Pakistan in a terrorist plot.



The Quantico episode that came under fire has received formal apologies from the network as well as the lead actor Priyanka Chopra, but some social media users can’t help but await an apology for all the negativity that the Muslim population is hauled under by international media.

Pakistani author Fatima Bhutto was the first to bring to light the fact that Muslim representation in international media has never received any act of contrition.

“Super. We’ll be here waiting for an apology from Homeland, 24, Tyrant, Rambo, Zero Dark Thirty, American Sniper, Munich...” Bhutto’s tweet had read.

Bhutto went on to share her talk from last year that was centered on Muslim representation in Hollywood.

“I did a talk last year on Hollywood and Propaganda, specifically how Muslims are treated in film,” she stated.

The episode that had sparked outrage had portrayed Hindu nationalists as terrorists framing Pakistan for an attack conducted by them in New York City.



