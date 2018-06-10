Elderly man stop's SC judge by lying down in front of his car

An elderly man on Sunday blocked car of a Supreme Court judge after lying down in front of the vehicle.

According to Geo News, the man identified as Munawwar took the extreme step to draw chief justice of Pakistan's attention towards his grievances.

The TV channel reported that the Munawwar was fired from the Balochistan FC.

As a two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan left the Lahore Registry of court, Munawwar tried to stop the top judge's car but didn't succeed.



The men then lied down before the second car which he spotted moving towards him slowly.

Geo TV reported that Justice Ahsan was travelling in the second car which Munawwar succeeded in stopping after lying down before it.

Police swung into action and led the man away.

Later on, the chief justice took notice of the incident and asked the man through an order to approach the Balochistan High Court to register his complaint.