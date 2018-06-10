Bangladesh stuns India to win Women’s Asia Cup

New Delhi: Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win the seventh edition of the Women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round show went in vain as Bangladesh came out on top over six-time defending champions to win their maiden title.

India had never lost a match at Asia Cup, but Bangladesh managed to beat India twice (in group stage and in final) to end their dominance.

Chasing a modest target of 113, Bangladesh openers Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman got off to good start as they slammed few boundary early on to put the pressure on India. The duo put on a 35-run stand for the opening wicket, before Poonam Yadav's twin scalps put the breaks on the Bangladesh innings.

Poonam removed both the openers in the seventh over to bring out two new batsmen on the crease. Fargana Haque and Nigar Sultana then started the rebuilding job and took the Bangladesh score past the 50-run mark.

Poonam then got into the act once more and got rid of Fargana for 11. At this point, India were getting right back into the final, but in the fifteenth over of the innings, Nigar slammed three successive boundaries off the bowling of Jhulan Goswami to tilt the match in favour of Bangladesh once more.

Nigar then became Poonam's fourth scalp of the day as she was dismissed for 27. Fatima Khatun was the next batter to depart as in trying to hit a big shot, she was stumped by wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia off the bowling of Harmanpreet for 9.

Deepti Sharma conceded just four runs in the penultimate over of the innings, which meant that Bangladesh needed 9 runs off the final six balls. Rumana slammed a boundary on the second ball of the last over to put Bangladesh firmly in command.

However, Sanjida Islam and Rumana Ahmed then fell off fourth and fifth deliveries respectively, giving Bangladesh a target of two runs of the final delivery. Jahanara Alam swept the ball towards mid-wicket and a meek throw from the fielder ensured the batters returned home in time and won the match in thrilling style.