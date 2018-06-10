Sun June 10, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 10, 2018

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wins on boxing comeback

Manchester, United Kingdom: Tyson Fury made a winning comeback to boxing after more than two-and-a-half years out of the ring after opponent Sefer Seferi quit on his stool at the end of four rounds in Manchester on Saturday.

Former heavyweight champion Fury had not fought since dethroning Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and suffered various drug, alcohol and mental health issues since then.

And the clearly over-matched and under-sized Seferi -- a career cruiserweight -- could handle his giant opponent only for four rounds before his corner threw in the towel.

