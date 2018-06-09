Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salah joins Egypt training, but doesn´t take part

Cairo: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah turned up for Egypt training in Cairo on Saturday ahead of the Pharaohs´ departure for the World Cup in Russia but didn´t take part, AFP witnessed.

Thousands of supporters turned up to watch Egypt´s final, late night training session before taking flight for Russia, cheering wildly.

The training session began just before 10pm.

Although dressed in kit, Salah stood around in the middle of the pitch chatting to backroom staff while his team-mates trained.

The record seven-time African champions have qualified for the World Cup for only the third time and first since 1990.

They begin their Russian campaign on June 15 against twice former winners Uruguay.

Salah has been picked in the Egypt squad despite suffering from a shoulder injury picked up in Liverpool´s 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that many fans feared would keep him out of the global football showpiece.

After scoring 44 goals for Liverpool last season following his move from Roma, Salah is vital to Egyptian hopes in Russia.

The Egyptian football federation said after his injury that he could be out for three weeks, meaning he would miss their opening Group A match but could then subsequently be available against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

West Indies stretch lead over Sri Lanka past 400

West Indies stretch lead over Sri Lanka past 400
Thrilling fightback gives Halep first Grand Slam title

Thrilling fightback gives Halep first Grand Slam title
Liverpool great Dalglish awarded knighthood

Liverpool great Dalglish awarded knighthood
Boxer Muhammad Ali family lawyer to Trump: ‘thanks, but no thanks’

Boxer Muhammad Ali family lawyer to Trump: ‘thanks, but no thanks’
Load More load more