Sat June 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 9, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif expresses ‘heartfelt’ sympathy for PTI supporters

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a dig at Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari, saying that PML-N would bury the politics of duo with the power of vote.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan has given tickets to turncoats whereas no one is willing to get Zardari’s ticket for the upcoming general election.

“Niazi gave tickets to turncoats whereas no one is willing to get Zardari’s. We will bury the politics of Zardari-Niazi duo with the power of your vote InshaAllah!,” the PML-N president tweeted.

The former chief minister also sympathized with PTI supporters, saying they were cheated in the name of 'Naya' Pakistan.

“I have a heartfelt sympathy for the workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). They were cheated in the name of 'Naya Pakistan'. Imran Niazi has shown his version of 'Naya Pakistan' by awarding tickets to turncoats,” he added. 

