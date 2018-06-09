Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make debut appearance at JFK





While dating rumors of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas has fueled fans all around, the duo has gradually started cementing the hearsay.

The pair was spotted at New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport with Star Bucks beverages in hands as they treaded towards through the terminal.

The 25 year old singer was looking dapper in casual attire with a T-shirt, skinny jeans and a denim jacket, whereas the 35 year old Quantico starlet sported a pink knit cropped top and wide-legged pants, pairing it with white peep-toe heels and a Tod’s handbag.

The couple was earlier spotted having dinner at Toca Madera at West Hollywood.

Witnesses revealed to international media outlets that: “They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw. Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music.”