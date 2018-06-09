Farooq Sattar to contest from three Karachi constituencies

KARACHI: Veteran MQM leader Farooq Sattar has announced he will be contesting the upcoming election from three constituencies.

“I am filing my nomination papers from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247,” Sattar told media persons.

Sattar stated that MQM-P was not being given political space needed to take part in the electoral process.

“Around 165 workers are still missing,” he said, adding that the party sealed offices be re-opened. “The practice of cornering us needs to end now.”

Criticising the recently sworn-in interim set-up for Sindh, Sattar alleged that most cabinet members were supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“The use of development funds and injustice in delimitation of constituencies is pre-electoral rigging,” he further alleged.