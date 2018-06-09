Maryam Nawaz may contest from Karachi

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif are at odds over awarding of ticket to disgruntled senior party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali for the upcoming general elections.

Geo TV quoted a source saying that Nawaz Sharif is opposed to suggestions that Nisar be given the PML-N’s ticket.

“There are deliberations that Chaudhry Nisar may not be allotted the ticket if he doesn’t apply for it,” source told Geo.

The PML-N’s leadership has discussed applications for Nisar’s seat.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz, according to sources, has been recommended to participate in the general elections from Karachi as well.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are likely to contest elections on three seats reach.

Maryam Nawaz has been recommended to contest from Karachi as well, the channel reported.



PTI chairman Imran Khan and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto are also contesting from the Sindh capital .



Meanwhile, PML-N has decided to award tickets for the national and provincial seats in two phases.

“The first announcement regarding ticket holders will be on June 10,” according to the sources, adding that around 70 per cent of ticket holders will be those who were previously members of the national or provincial assemblies.