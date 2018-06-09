Egyptian professor dismissed over belly dance video

A female professor at an Egyptian university lost her job after posting a videos of herself belly dancing on Facebook, local media reported on Thursday.

Mona al-Prince, a Professor of English literature at the Suez University, had to face an investigation last year too when she posted a similar video on the social networking site, according to Egypt Independent.

Several students and staff at the university criticized her for posting the video, calling her behavior as "disgraceful.

They are of the view that a universty professor should be a role model for young people.

Defending her video, she said it was a matter of personal freedom and no one has the right or the authority to interfere or comment on it.

Prince said she was not ashamed of her videos or photos, adding that her social media activities should not reflect on the integrity of her job on the university.

Responding to the university's decision, she took to her Facebook page and wrote: "Dismissing a university professor from her job because of photos of the professor in a swim suit, and dancing to a video wearing Jellabiya… See you in court, Suez University.”.







