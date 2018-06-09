Blumhouse gives out trailer for Halloween’s next sequel

Remember the kind of horror flicks Blumhouse productions releases? There is soon going to be another ‘Halloween’ landing the theatres this year.

It is the eleventh installment in the Holloween franchise, picking up forty years after the events of the original film while disregarding the continuity of the previous sequels.

Its synopsis reveals that the latest sequel goes all the way back to the Halloween franchise’s classic, bringing back on screen Michael Myers to play his horror as the masked man, creeping Laurie Strode and her family as she returns to Haddonfield after a four-decade span— while now he’s managed to escape the asylum where he’s been locked up since his first killing spree.

‘Halloween’ comes directed and co-written by David Gordon Green, and frequent collaborator Danny McBride, while the haunted house will include actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins.

Halloween (2018) will hit release on October 19.