Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough

BRUSSELS: US generals and NATO officials hoping for a peace breakthrough with the Taliban after 16 years of war are touting a ceasefire announced by Kabul as potentially decisive and despite scepticism in Afghanistan.

Attacks in Kabul -- the most heavily defended city in the country -- are multiplying and a recent US government watchdog report painted a grim picture of the security situation, saying there were "few signs of progress".

But senior NATO and US military figures have warmly welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani´s ceasefire announcement, even though it is not at all clear that the Taliban have any plans to respect it.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hailed the announcement as a "positive step on the path to peace" and urged the Taliban to come to talks the government.

General Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO´s supreme commander in Europe, gave an upbeat assessment of the struggle against the Taliban, ousted from power in a US led invasion in 2001.

"I have dealt with this for quite a number of years and personally, I sense a different set of conditions today, and perhaps more potential," he told reporters at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"They are under greater pressure and you see some splinter in their leadership and their cohesion.

"In the past, the Taliban has been cohesive and one voice about this. Now we are seeing indications that there a those who would like to talk."

In February, Ghani unveiled a plan to open peace talks with the Taliban, including eventually recognising them as a political party. At the time he suggested a ceasefire would form part of the plan.

The insurgents did not officially respond, but attacks have proliferated since then, especially in Kabul, targeting in particular security forces and police.

On Thursday, Ghani announced the week-long ceasefire to coincide with Eid-al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ghani´s surprise ceasefire declaration came on the heels of a fatwa issued by Afghanistan´s top clerics branding suicide attacks "haram", or forbidden, and after the Pentagon announced that senior Taliban officials had been negotiating with Afghan authorities on a possible ceasefire.

"I have to tell you, for someone who has been either in Afghanistan or working on Afghanistan for some years now, I am seeing things now that I haven´t seen before," one NATO official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout

Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout
US soldier killed, 4 more wounded in Somalia attack

US soldier killed, 4 more wounded in Somalia attack
Austria to shut down mosques, expel foreign-funded imams

Austria to shut down mosques, expel foreign-funded imams
Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes
Load More load more