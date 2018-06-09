Nadal downs Del Potro to reach 11th French Open final, faces Thiem for title

PARIS: Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 11th French Open final on Friday when he demolished Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, setting up a title showdown with Dominic Thiem, the only man to defeat him on clay in the last two years.

Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, claimed his 85th win in Paris against just two losses after weathering a big-hitting opening from 2009 US Open winner Del Potro to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

In his 24th Grand Slam final, Nadal will face Thiem who ended Marco Cecchinato´s French Open fairytale, reaching his first major final with a 7-5, 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 victory.

Seventh seed Thiem is the first Austrian to make a final at the majors since Thomas Muster was champion in Paris in 1995.

Nadal reeled off 14 of the last 17 games, having seen Del Potro fail to convert any of his seven break points.

He is now just the second man to reach 11 finals at the same Slam, equalling Roger Federer´s mark at Wimbledon.

Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay in the last two seasons -- in Madrid this year and Rome in 2017.

But the Spaniard was impressive on Friday, finishing with 35 winners and 19 unforced errors to Del Potro´s analysis of 20 and 32.

World number one Nadal went into Friday´s clash with a 9-5 career record against Del Potro, including all three meetings on clay.

However, it was Del Potro who was in the ascendancy in the rallies in the first set.

The fifth seed, playing in his first Roland Garros semi-final in nine years, had three break points in the third game and three more in the ninth.

However, the 29-year-old was unable to capitalise and Nadal made him pay in the 10th game when he claimed the opener off a netted backhand.

Del Potro had required the doctor early in the first set after appearing to jar his ankle in the red clay.

He suffered a worrying power cut in the second set, slipping to 5-0 down on a double break, wasting his seventh break point out of seven on the way.

Nadal tightened his grip, going to 5-1 on another double break in the third set and sealed the match when Del Potro hit a backhand long.