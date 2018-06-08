Classic film ‘The Message’ cleared for screening in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will be witnessing the screening of the classic film “The Message” for the first time after being cleared by the censor board of the country.



The cinema blockbuster that documents the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and the story of how Islam originated, after experiencing wide-ranging refurbishments will be displayed in 4k at Vox Cinemas Riyadh Park this Eid-ul-Fitr.

At a screening on Thursday, the Oscar-nominated directorial by Moustapha Akkad was cleared by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM).

The film had previously stirred up a storm during its initial days of release in 1976, which resulted in it getting barred from release in majority of the Arab nations.

The film will be given an extensive release all across the Arab world, with the exception of Kuwait which has yet to lift the ban off of it.