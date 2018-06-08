Caretaker PM chairs National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Friday chaired the meeting of National Security Committee, which reviewed overall security situation in the country.



The 25th meeting of NSC held here at the PM House was attended by Minister for Defence/Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Law/Information Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, National Security Advisor Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation about the upcoming meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris and the measures, both administrative as well as legal, taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements.

The meeting reviewed various actions taken towards fulfilling country’s international responsibilities under the FATF framework and expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far.

The committee directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to work with FATF and other international organizations in achieving common goals and shared objectives.

The prime minister also shared with the committee members contents of his telephonic discussion with the US Vice President Mike Pence on June 7.