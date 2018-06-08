Is Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle dating Sonam Kapoor's brother?

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif has become talk of the town after being snapped with a star kid and posing together for cameras at a special screening.

According to Times of India, the star kid is none other than Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshwardhan Kapoor.

Since then rumor mills are churning that the duo is dating each other.

Isabelle is all set to follow her sister's footsteps.

She has been cast as the lead opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film ‘Time To Dance'.



