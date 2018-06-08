Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Is Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle dating Sonam Kapoor's brother?

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif has become talk of the town after being snapped with a star kid and posing together for cameras at a special screening.

According to Times of India, the star kid is none other than Sonam Kapoor's  brother Harshwardhan Kapoor.

Since then rumor mills are churning that the duo is dating each other.

Isabelle is all set to follow her sister's footsteps.

She has been cast as the lead opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film ‘Time To Dance'.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sci-fi action movie ‘Occupation’ kicks off new trailer

Sci-fi action movie ‘Occupation’ kicks off new trailer
Animated theatrical “How to train your dragon-III” trailer out

Animated theatrical “How to train your dragon-III” trailer out
Classic film ‘The Message’ cleared for screening in Saudi Arabia

Classic film ‘The Message’ cleared for screening in Saudi Arabia
‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ unveils new trailer

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ unveils new trailer
Load More load more