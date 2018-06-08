Fri June 08, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 8, 2018

Turkey will strike northern Iraq if Baghdad does not clear Kurdish militants: Erdogan


ANKARA: Turkey will strike Kurdish militant camps in the mountains of northern Iraq in Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmur if the Iraqi central government does not clear the area of militants, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey may strike Qandil "at any moment one evening."

Turkey regularly carries out cross-border operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, where the group is based in the Qandil mountains. Ankara has also threatened to launch military operations in northern Iraq´s Sinjar region.

