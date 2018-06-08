Harbhajan, Watson poke fun at Afridi’s age

MUMBAI: Former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team Shahid Afridi, who still holds the key to the hearts of millions of cricket lovers with his blistering performance, particularly against India, was trolled during a web show 'Bhajji Blast', hosted by Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Youtube.



Undoubtedly, no one has spared a chance to take a dig at Afridi’s age since his debut to retirement, but recently, Harbhajan and Watson exchanged jokes while trolling Afridi and fellow Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh over their age.



Shane Watson and Yuvraj Singh were guests at Harbhajan show when conversation shifted to Afridi's age, Watson inquired how old was Yuvraj when he played his debut game.

On hearing it was 18, Watson joked, stating if the southpaw was referring to his 'cricket age' instead of his 'birth age'.

Bhajji suddenly joined him in and asked: “Did you spend lot of time with Afridi?” to which Watson replied: “He (Afridi) has been 36 for about 7 years. That’s a great effort.”

Joke apart, Afridi, 38, and Harbhajan are known for their friendship off- field as well.

