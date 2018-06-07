Thu June 07, 2018
National

June 7, 2018

U.S VP Mike Pence telephones caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

ISLAMABAD: U.S Vice President Mike Pence Thursday phoned caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to congratulate him on assuming the office.

During the telephonic conversation, the U.S Vice President appreciated Prime Minister Mulk’s illustrious career as a jurist and wished him well for the effective implementation of the specific mandate of the caretaker government to hold elections in Pakistan.

He also conveyed the good wishes of U.S President Donald Trump, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

Prime Minister Mulk and Vice President Pence agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister thanked Vice President Pence for his congratulatory call and added that the caretaker government was committed to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free and fair elections and the smooth transition of power to the elected government, in accordance with the constitution.

