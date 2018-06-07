Here’s why Deepika Padukone is stalling off marriage with Ranveer Singh

Hearsay of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s exceedingly anticipated nuptials have been making the headlines for quite some time but what is holding back the couple from getting hitched?

While gossip had suggested the star couple will be tying the knot on November 19 this year, latest buzz hints that the reported wedding has been delayed further, due to Deepika feeling nervous for facing another probable heartbreak.

A friend of the Padmaavat leading lady, had revealed to Indian media outlets: “Ranveer is completely committed to the relationship and wholeheartedly devoted to her. But Deepika fears her heart may be broken again and this time she won’t be able to take it.”

Adding further on the starlet’s relationship with her ex Ranbir Kapoor whom she had dated back in 2008, the source revealed: “She was looking at a life ahead with Ranbir. She wanted marriage and babies and was even ready to give up her career to be Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. They broke up and Ranbir moved on.”

On the other hand, the Padmaavat stars Ranveer and Deepika have been together since they started working for Ram Leela.