ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday allowed former president Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for the upcoming general election SC allows Musharraf to submit nomination papers with conditions.

The apex court also directed the former president to appear before it on June 13 at its Lahore registry and assured him that he wont be arrested in case of his attendance.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013. During course of proceedings, Qamar Afzal counsel for Musharraf informed the court about deadline of Election Commission of Pakistan to submit nomination papers.

However the apex court directed him to submit the nomination papers of his clients with the conditions which would be dependent on outcome of this case.

In April 2013, Peshawar High Court disqualified Musharraf for life holding him ineligible to contest elections.

A four-member larger bench of the PHC also dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against his disqualification.

In the same month, Musharraf’s nomination papers were rejected from all the constituencies he had applied for.

His nomination papers for Karachi, Islamabad and Chitral were earlier rejected by the returning officers.

He was given a chance to appeal against the decision in the election tribunal, but the appeal was also rejected.