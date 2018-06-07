Bilawal to contest from Lyari, submits nomination papers

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday submitted his nominations paper to contest from Lyari in the general elections.

Bilawal anticipated his participation on Twitter after he submitted papers for a NA-246 placement in the general elections 2018.

Speaking to media there, Bilawal pursued that the PPP will take forward Benazir Bhutto’s vision and it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation.



"I am stepping into parliamentary politics. A Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence," he said.

He was accompanied by Nabil Gabol, Nadia Gabol and other leaders and workers of the party at the time of submission.





