Saudi Arabia to detain Women traffic violators at Girls Care Homes

Women drivers who commit traffic violations punishable with detention will be held at Girls Care Homes, Saudi authorities announced on Tuesday days after the Kingdom issued first driving licences to women.

According to local media, the approval for the punishment proposed by the Traffic Department was given by the Council of Ministers presided over by King Salman.

The department proposed that women drivers committing traffic violations be admitted to care homes and have their vehicles impounded.

According to Saudi Gazette women below 30 years of age will be released from the homes only by a judge’s order.

Women above 30 years of age can leave the home after serving their term, the Traffic Department proposed.

Girls Care Homes are affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD).

The paper said authorities aim to have a care home in every province in the Kingdom.

Care homes for girls are set up to take care of girls who have been involved in criminal cases.